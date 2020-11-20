To the Editor:
We “fell back” on Nov. 1; I had six clocks to set inside, plus two vehicles.And we will spring forward on March 7, 2021, giving us all government-induced jet lag.
State Sen. Judith Zaffirini filed SJR13 to abolish Daylight Saving Time in Texas.
Her bill would allow the voters to opt to abolish DST and end time changes or to keep DST and keep changing the clocks twice a year.
Permanent Standard Time is best for health, safety, children and workers. Standard Time is the safest for students waiting for a school bus in the mornings.
For other benefits of year-round Standard Time see https://savestandardtime.com/ or https://aasm.org/american-academy-of-sleep-medicine-advisory-warns-of-adverse-effects-of-daylight-saving-time/.
Please join the Campaign to Opt Out of Daylight Saving Time in TX at https://www.facebook.com/EndSPRINGForward/ and email me at grandma_hobo@yahoo.com.
Martha Habluetzel
Ingleside
