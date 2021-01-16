Reader calls for support of law enforcement in wake of D.C. attack
To the Editor:
Treason is an attempt to overthrow our government.
President Donald Trump incited thousands of people to commit treason on Jan. 6 when the Congress met to confirm the Electoral College vote for Joseph R. Biden as our next president.
Lawlessness should never, ever be tolerated. Never.
It is our duty as citizens to support law enforcement to the utmost. Failure to do so will eventually lead to the demise of our democracy.
Too many men and women have sacrificed their lives in order to allow us to live in a democratic society. If we fail to maintain law and order and to know who or what we are voting for, then democracy as we know it may slip away from us, never to return.
Edward Lindsay
Fort Worth
(formerly of Killeen)
