To the Editor:
I have lived in Killeen since 1976. There was not much here at all then. It has grown in so many ways over the years. It was a little dumpy then and still is.
Over the years of growth, Killeen seems to grow in patches and the older parts have slowly looked more and more rundown.
I have read of countless ideas for trying to rejuvenate Killeen as a whole. There has been plenty of tax dollars spent on this idea or another, and if we are honest with ourselves, it almost seems like a lost cause.
I do not know when was the last time anyone has taken a look at what really sticks out that can be easily taken care of. There is trash, weeds, tires, furniture, and debris that litters every area of our “NEW interstate”.
The areas that have been mowed look as if they mow around everything. There are weeds and plants pouring out of the concrete walls and curbs!
Our schools, streets, businesses, and neighborhoods could all use help to make Killeen look a lot more presentable.
Chainlink fences up and down the major streets with grass and weeds pouring out and looking trashy. Just like a shave and a haircut could completely change one’s appearance, trimming and edging would do wonders for our city.
Code enforcement could definitely help, but even if it is “not our responsibility,” helping a resident or business to look better would help the whole city.
Killeen used to have pick-up recycle service that I, for one, loved and utilized its convenience. (even though we were charged)
Since this service has ended, I have noticed an abundance of overflowing trash cans. And every day when these cans are emptied, trash misses the truck and gets blown here or there.
How anyone could feel any sort of pride driving around Killeen is beyond me.
I am sure the first response is an excuse of sorts, money probably being one.
Well, I have an idea.
Recently I read about a backlog of cases needing to get through our local legal system and I continually read of arrest after arrest.
These offenders are going to have a motive to help their sentencing. Now hear me out.
“Specific” community service can be traded in advance of sentencing. An example would be for every 5 hours of cleanup service would be a reduction of 1 month of whatever the sentence is. I am sure that this could be easily implemented from the moment it is organized.
Those who are already sentenced to community service can get double or triple hours for helping, too.
I know that it has been very hot and I do not foresee it cooling anytime soon. But the sun rises early and this town is sorely in need of a shave and a haircut!
Imagine seeing crews that are in every area of Killeen paying back to society and to all of us benefitting as well.
Of course this will need support from those that can get this going.
LeRoy Avants
Killeen
