To the Editor:
Vladimir Putin has worked diligently to soften democracy and install autocrats loyal to him around the world.
He has fostered troll farms and internet terrorists to assist in destroying democracies.
Moscow Mitch McConnell and his cohorts have worked to assure no sanctions or consequences to Russian oligarch Derapaska when investigations showed he along with Putin’s FBS interfered in our elections constantly.
There were no consequences when Donald Trump gave Lavrov classified information in an unprecedented White House visit to the Oval Office.
They spread lies and innuendo via “conservative” media to subvert our republic and Republicans continue to tee up the lies which foments false “outrage.”
One result was an insurrection: An attack by domestic terrorists against Capitol Police and our very republic.
Our Democratic Republic has survived many atrocious events, but I am doubtful we will survive this continued assault when so many have been led to believe that autocratic rule and a dictatorship is an acceptable path for our freedom-loving country.
You would worship a dictator over our Constitution?
So whose side are you on? Dictator or Democracy?
I value my freedoms. ... Do you?
Pam Neal
Temple
(2) comments
Imagine how gullible, dumb, blind, and brainwashed you’d have to be to still support this embarrassing train wreck Biden regime.
You are an idiot. Do some actual research and not what the media tells you.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.