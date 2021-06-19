To the Editor:
I have worked for 71 years and when I started working, I was promised that if I paid into the Social Security program, I would be guaranteed the government would pay me some money to live on when I retired.
But lately, I have been receiving more information from the government telling me that our Social Security Fund is in trouble and may be cutting our payment by 23%.
For the past 30 years, Congress has been raiding the Social Security fund for over $2.6 trillion of our money. The money belongs to us, the people who have worked all our lives. It does not belong to the government so the poliicians in Washington, D.C., have no business in stealing our funds. They take our money and leave us worthless I.O.U.s.
This is the reason our Social Security program is short of money, and now is the time for all us seniors to say something about this problem.
We send representatives from our state to Washington to take care of us, not to raid our money for some of their worthless projects.
Congress should pass legislation to make immediate arrangements to repay the money that has been raided (stolen) from our trust fund. This will insure payment to old seniors to help us stay alive. Many seniors depend on the monthly check to be able to at least live a little better. Without this money, some seniors will be in poverty. This will legally guarantee that benefits will not be reduced for seniors because of politicans’ greedy mistakes.
Town by town, county by county, state by state our seniors should call, write or make contact with all of representatives in Washington and let them know that now is the time to face up to their mistakes, which will certainly help all seniors who worked and played by the rules be compensated as we were promised by our government many years ago.
It’s not enough for the politicians to have the nerve to tell us we are facing a crisis. All they have to do is repay the Social Security fund the $2.6 trillion they raided from it.
Rudy Calooy
retired staff sergeant
Killeen
