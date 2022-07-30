To the Editor:
I want to draw your attention toward the efforts made in the legalization of marijuana.
Marijuana is a hallucinogenic drug which can cause psychosis and other mental problems.
Remember, drug addiction starts somewhere. Many people get addicted by starting with marijuana joints smoked on their jobs, lunch breaks at school, driving in vehicles, and using it throughout the day. The law enforcement are working hard in the City of Killen fighting crimes caused from the use of drugs.
When driving through the City of Killeen, you can observe men and women standing on the streets and sleeping on sidewalks and under bridges with signs asking for money. Many of them appear to be lacking in civic awareness. Mind-altering drugs controls the mind, and when the mind is craving the high, that is where the body will go for more drugs to keep the high.
Some people in the city of Killeen suggest that the consensus regarding the legalization of this drug is not a big deal. But it is a BIG DEAL! Is it no matter that many marijuana users will be your children, such as your junior high sons or daughters, your high school sons, or daughters? How can your children comprehend their classwork when they are high on legalized marijuana? How can civilians, and soldiers perform their best when high on legal marijuana? The lethargy that is endemic to regular pot use will become more pervasive because making it legal makes it more attainable.
Because it is legal.
The decision to legalize marijuana will have a great unfavorable impact on every community, city, town, and one of the largest military installation in the United States: Fort Hood, Texas, which surrounds Killeen.
Because individuals will travel to Killeen to get the legal drug. Making marijuana legal does not change the fact that marijuana is a hallucinogenic drug and can cause psychosis and other mental problems.
I have a Bachelor of Science (in Social Work), a master’s degree in Christian Counseling and am a Licensed Chemical Dependency Counselor Intern. I have worked eight years as an Intellectual and Developmental Disability (Service Coordinator).
I plead to the citizens of Killeen: “WAKE UP” do not give drug dealers the legal right to sell your children drugs that can destroy many and the future of others.
Killeen is your city. I urge you to fight for the health and welfare of your families and your city.
Shirley Booker
Salado
