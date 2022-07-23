To the Editor:
To the Editor:
Ref Mr Nissley’s letter, KDH, July 16;
I offer this bit of clarification. The Peoples’ petitioning the government for redress of grievances is accomplished through the legislature, which consists of the people’s’ representatives.
Those representatives are SUPPOSED to be influenced by their constituents’ opinions. Supreme Court justices and judges are NOT supposed to be influenced by public opinion, only by the constitutionality of a specific law. That is why federal law prohibits protesting at judges/justices homes but does not apply to legislators.
Justice does not flow from mob rule. (In a courtroom, would you want your guilt or innocence to be determined by whichever lawyer could assemble the largest and loudest [or most threatening] crowd?) Let’s not forget Robespierre/Reign of Terror.
Interesting note: AOC is so-o indignant over her being harassed by one person (yes, inappropriate, but legal) but she applauds illegal, mob harassment of justices and families at homes and restaurants.
What’s wrong with this picture?
Terrye Johnson
Killeen
