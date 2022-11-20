To the Editor:
Our disabled veterans are grossly undercompensated. This travesty of justice is causing enlistments to dry up. Danger!
Our disabled veterans are grossly undercompensated. This travesty of justice is causing enlistments to dry up. Danger!
In FY2023 a totally disabled veteran with no dependents is compensated at the ridiculous rate of $43,463.40 annually. The National Average Wage Index (NAWI) for 2021 was $60,575.07 per annum and the median income for 2021 was $70,784. The per capita GDP in 2021 was $69,288 — among the highest in the world. Huh?!
They have been asking various Administrations and Congresses for fair compensation since the end of WWI in November 1918. That was 104 years ago!
In my opinion, the basic reason for their gross undercompensation situation is because they are only compensated for projected loss of wages due to their disabilities. They are not compensated for their low quality of life, which is the norm now in personal injury cases in court. This is done to keep taxation low for the wealthy Elites. This is a national disgrace and is conservative-driven politics at its worst. It is one more example among a myriad of examples of the filthy rich taking advantage of the voiceless poor. What a scam this is and it’s been ongoing for over a century!
This ultimately means that the people who had their assets and overseas business interests protected the most by our now broken former troops pay essentially nothing to support them in their brokenness. Aren’t you proud of our Elites? Not!!
Congress must correct this disgraceful situation now or we must quickly learn how to survive without a viable armed forces. Be warned.
Joey Samaniego
Richardson
I doubt there is a correlation between veteran disability compensation and enlistments. The problems with enlistments have to do with quality of life issues of those on active duty. As for promises, I remember being told that I would have medical care free for life, along with my family. That melted away real fast. We could start by keeping our promises to veterans and compensating them for service connected disabilities.
