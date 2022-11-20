To the Editor:

Our disabled veterans are grossly undercompensated. This travesty of justice is causing enlistments to dry up. Danger!

Bubba1
Bubba1

I doubt there is a correlation between veteran disability compensation and enlistments. The problems with enlistments have to do with quality of life issues of those on active duty. As for promises, I remember being told that I would have medical care free for life, along with my family. That melted away real fast. We could start by keeping our promises to veterans and compensating them for service connected disabilities.

