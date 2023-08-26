In my view, KISD is sick. It is sickened by community apathy (3.6% turnout for last KISD at-large Board Election); sickened by an administration that settles for mediocrity within the Texas Education Agency (TEA)/State Board of Education (TSBoE)/Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS), which is enforceable via the Texas Administrative Code (TAC).
It’s a top-down driven education system, which I believe has failed our children’s education far too long.
The focus needs be on Mind, Body and Soul (MBS). Mind: the 3R’s (reading, writing and math); Body: Physical fitness, social skill development, nutritional awareness and mental health; Soul: Displayed and understood knowledge of our Declaration of Independence, Constitution and Bill of Rights. (To me it’s basic Civics.) If KISD can’t certify an MBS education, it has failed our kids.
There’s talk about a 4-day school week to entice qualified teacher retention. This is a fool’s quest, to me.
My recommendation to KISD is to “reduce” the overhead, KISD has too many “administrators” with highfalutin’ degrees, which do little to nothing to support MBS.
KISD needs more PT, Civics instruction, and 3R’s emphasis. The College, Career, Military Readiness (CCMR) tract offered has been a cash cow; but an overall letdown in preparing KISD kids for life’s future challenges.
There are 3 state-driven (TEA) diagnostics: 3rd Grade Reading Proficiency, STAAR tests and End of Course (EOC) proficiency.
TEA results statewide are a year behind. Each year at budget time the KISD Administration presents charts/data that are two years behind. (The charts are not transparent nor comprehensible, at least to me.)
Dr. Fey is KISD’s new superintendent. No matter her desire for excellence; it will result in mediocrity if that’s what the community desires. There are some hard decisions to make.
(1) comment
I think the writer is saying KISD is sick DUE TO community apathy and performance mediocrity not WITH community apathy and performance mediocrity. Yet another confusing/misleading headline from KDH.
Think Fort Cavazos elementary school as opposed to KISD school located on Fort Cavazos.
