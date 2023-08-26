To the Editor:

In my view, KISD is sick. It is sickened by community apathy (3.6% turnout for last KISD at-large Board Election); sickened by an administration that settles for mediocrity within the Texas Education Agency (TEA)/State Board of Education (TSBoE)/Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS), which is enforceable via the Texas Administrative Code (TAC).

0
0
0
0
0

(1) comment

MAJAG89

I think the writer is saying KISD is sick DUE TO community apathy and performance mediocrity not WITH community apathy and performance mediocrity. Yet another confusing/misleading headline from KDH.

Think Fort Cavazos elementary school as opposed to KISD school located on Fort Cavazos.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.