When traveling in England at the time of the violence in Northern Ireland, there were no trash cans. One method of terror of the Irish terrorist was to put bombs in trash cans. With all the various methods of terror in the USA, the use of trash cans never got popular.
My point I’m illustrating is that the current shootings in schools and businesses is copycat behavior.
My second point is that shooters are often suicidal. Many people who commit suicide are bitter and resentful and consider homicide, but don’t carry it out. We know that from notes left for those who didn’t care enough, disappointed them or made fun of them.
Some shooters who are suicidal will also become homicidal as part of their final act. We also know that men are much more successful at suicide, because they use guns and women use pills.
My third point is like the terrorist copycat behavior in Ireland, the AR-15 is a symbol of power and masculinity and is the perfect weapon for revenge. It is even marketed that way and often to young men.
My fourth point is solutions. Since the assault weapon ban was allowed to expire (Brady Bill), gun deaths rates have exploded.
Like the trash cans in England, we have to remove the AR-15 symbol, even if other guns are still available. And the second part of the solution isn’t even about guns. People are attracted to sensational news and events.
Rupert Murdoch has made a fortune on that principle. But daytime soap operas have the same lure. Politicians copy that angry outrage and TV covers every moment and word of it.
When I was watching PBS news with a relative of mine, he said it was boring. I knew it wasn’t sensational enough for him like his usual news source. Outrageousness will continue until we don’t tune it in or vote for our representatives who behave that way.
My dad said, don’t believe everything you read, and that is true of the internet and many news channels’ massive amount of misinformation.
If news is not verified, it’s just entertainment to get you worked up.
(0) comments
No, there is no relationship between availability of AR 15s and mass shootings.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.