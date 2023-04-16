To the Editor:

When traveling in England at the time of the violence in Northern Ireland, there were no trash cans. One method of terror of the Irish terrorist was to put bombs in trash cans. With all the various methods of terror in the USA, the use of trash cans never got popular.

don76550

No, there is no relationship between availability of AR 15s and mass shootings.

