To the Editor:
I recently saw a graphic made up of three circles, joined together as a circle. In one was ‘BLM’, another, ‘Blue Lives Matter’, and the third, ‘All Lives Matter’; in the Center, where they intersected was ‘Me’. ‘Me’ is the one that supports all the circles that could have been added to solicit the fight of injustices.
How do we do that? Violence is not the answer.
Violence begets more violence, and convinces nobody; positive changes won’t happen.
However, we (the ‘Me’) must speak our minds anywhere practicable, and safe. We must not communicate in a way to incite anger, a losing action. Showing love and real concern is a winning action.
But there is a movement that is immediate and life threatening: a body of people that denigrate the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic. I would add a circle to counter them.
These people go to great lengths to convince that the virus is no more dangerous than the common cold. They identify the flu as a more dangerous disease; many die from it each year. What they ignore is that throughout the entire year, not just during winter months, hundreds of thousands will die and millions might have future health concerns.
Please, let’s join together to fight the negativity of that movement and work to rid our country of this real danger. Social distancing must continue until the danger has past.
Kenneth Godfrey
Harker Heights
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.