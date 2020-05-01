To the Editor:
Wow, businesses opened Friday with limited capacities and with health protection guidances.
Guess what’s missing: a requirement to wear masks in those facilities.
Customers may wear them, but they don’t have to. Are we inviting a second wave of COVID-19? I am afraid so.
People will not do the ‘right thing’ to protect others, and maybe, themselves. People have to be directed to do so.
So, what must be done to convince our populations of the seriousness of virus avoidance, using whatever is necessary to stop spreading it?
I don’t know, but I am frightened of the apparent lackadaisical attitude of so many.
Kenneth Godfrey
Harker Heights
