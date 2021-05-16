To the Editor:
A recent (May 2) editorial in the Opinion section of the KDH stirred up some hostility regarding the soon-to-be-passed law that will do away with the licensing requirement to open or conceal carry in Texas.
While I am a proponent of the 2nd Amendment, I sided wholeheartedly with the editor’s take on being responsible with the carrying of firearms.
There is a big difference between having a gun at home to protect yourself and your family, versus carrying one as part of your daily routine.
Taking the same class that many have taken to obtain a license to carry is time and money well spent.
Some readers are thinking, “— but I don’t have to take a class anymore.” No, you don’t, but let me ask you this: Have you fired at least 50 rounds at a man-size target, all rounds hitting center mass?
Huh? Exactly. Do you know how to load and unload your gun?
What do 30.06 and 30.07 refer to? How about the 51% rule? What is brandishing?
Where can you not carry a gun? When can you use lethal force?
If you can’t answer these questions, you should consider taking a firearms safety class.
Not knowing the legalities of carrying a gun could cost you.
You could lose your right to own and carry a gun. You could also lose your freedom. Ignorance of the law is no excuse.
While it doesn’t happen often, it is tragic when the following happens at all. The following three incidents happened here in Killeen. The result of carelessness by individuals who knew all about guns:
A father is cleaning his gun, while his son sits across from him watching. No problem. The gun’s empty, right? It wasn’t. Dad squeezed the trigger. The son died instantly.
A 2-year-old sees his dad’s pistol on the toilet tank. The little boy grabs it with his tiny hands and manages to shoot himself in the chest. Dead instantly.
A young dad is cleaning his AR-15. His 7-year-old daughter is near him. The magazine is removed, but he didn’t clear the chamber. Jokingly he turns and points the rifle at his daughter and pulls the trigger. She died instantly.
What makes this one the worst is that this man had been a soldier.
Whether you plan to carry or not, get the proper training if you own a gun.
Bill Paquette
Killeen
