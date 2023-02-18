To the Editor:
To the Editor:
Regarding the article in Monday’s Feb. 13 edition regarding Belton ISD removing two library books: I ask what took so long and why only two books?
Belton ISD policy regarding library books does not protect kids from pervasively vulgar age-inappropriate material.
In the Sept. 6, 2022, policy meeting, Mrs. Howard pointed out the board is ultimately responsible for the content of library books. She suggested a special meeting be called and seven books we know are pervasively vulgar according to law be pulled.
Hillary Hickland in the same meeting suggested the Krause list issued by Gov. Abbott in November 2021 of 900 books be used as a starting point for a full audit.
In this Sept. 6 meeting, Janet Brown pointed out psychological long-term consequences to children when exposed to pervasively vulgar age-inappropriate material.
In this Feb. 13 article, Superintendent Smith is quoted as saying “parents continue to have say and oversight in what their child is reading.”
In the Nov. 14 school board meeting, mother of 4 (who attend BISD) Hickland pointed out that when a parent requests their child not read a book, a note is attached to the child’s file and EVERYTIME thereafter when that child checks out ANY book, an alarm sounds and the librarian goes to check the child’s books to physically see if these books are on that prohibited list.
This embarrassing exercise does not allow parents oversight; it singles out the child and forces extra work for librarians.
Obviously the school board can not implement ALL suggestions from parents and the public, but in the case of BISD’s policy committee, this book policy falls short in protecting kids from pervasively vulgar age-inappropriate material.
The board ignored the Krause list issued by Abbott and they are slow walking vulgar books out of the library.
These actions are psychologically harmful to children, as grandmother of BISD students (Janet Brown) pointed out.
Gregory Daniel
Belton
