To the Editor:
WHEN and HOW much longer are we, the citizens of Killeen and Bell County, going to have to put up with and endure the bad water that smells like Clorox bleach and tastes like Clorox bleach?
It’s been a whole month now and it’s still the same nasty bleach water — and I don’t know about everyone else, but I’m kinda of sick and tired of it!
Having to brush my teeth every day with citrus mouthwash because the water is NASTY!
Barry W. Starkey
Killeen
(1) comment
Oh my, what an oppressive, impossible burden you are having to bear.
