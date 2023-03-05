To the Editor:
Gov. Greg Abbott throws the word “freedom” around like it is live bait for the voting public.
To the Editor:
Gov. Greg Abbott throws the word “freedom” around like it is live bait for the voting public.
I registered to attend Parent Empowerment Night at Temple’s Central Texas Christian School. The Eventbrite registration to attend seemed to me to be required, and now I am a member of Texas for Greg Abbott’s online community with agreement to receive campaign emails. I’m pretty sure that my tax money paid for the governor and his team’s transportation and security there on Feb. 20.
Signs were handed out saying, “Fix Our Schools — Make Them Compete for Students!”
My question is, what were our Founding Fathers intending when they established the right to a free and public education for citizens, as was it competition?
The further selling point is to “fund students, not systems.” This is theoretically answered with Education Savings Account, or ESA. Handouts at the event included information that stated ESA’s may be funded by state revenue and private donations. No funds from Texas public school accounts and no federal funding are to be used for this public-private partnership. The comptroller would manage program funds and applications to then contract with third parties to complete an array of connected tasks.
Wow, not a small endeavor in an already slow-moving state bureaucracy. Will it be run like the existing state foster care system and ERCOT? What would be the costs for ESA management and execution? And are these future positions state appointed, elected, or contracted out to third parties?
Governor Abbott told the crowd that he has done more for public schools than any other governor. He touted that he passed more funding to schools and for teacher pay raises. Yet this boast does not affect charter/private schools because the guidelines of employee pay, staffing, and most all procedures are established and run by the governing charter system and its board. Repeated messages at this Parent Empowerment Night were that no one loves their child like parents. Bright children are left behind in public school. Curriculum should be approved/designed by parents, with one speaker saying that History should be “His Story.”
Abbott’s appearance at CTCS sounded and looked like a campaign stop to urged parents to call their local representatives and promote ESA as a parent bill of rights to reform curriculum and force change. The governor will issue it as an Emergency Bill this legislative session.
I will make sure that I let my legislators in Austin know that I do NOT support parent empowerment. The voters of Texas should know that legislative advertising is paid for by Texans for Free Enterprise. Voters should also be aware that third-party entities and vendors with charter/private governing bodies require little to no oversight.
Nancy Pfiester
Harker Heights
