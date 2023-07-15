What’s the difference between a liar and a hypocrite? I ask this question as the 88th Legislature has ended, except for Gov. Abbott’s incessant demand to fund voucher/private education. However, he will not agree to other bills / actions unless gets the voucher passed.
Nice guy? Bipartisan? Open-minded?
The treacherous trio of Abbott, Dan Patrick and Ken Paxton are blatant in closing the doors on citizen freedoms and labeling it for the good of all. Freedoms that are attacked and denied in full view and full force by an administration and Legislature so afraid that fear then rules their tight grasp on power.
I’ve never been afraid of transgender individuals. I’ve never been infringed on by parents of LGBT, and I have never labeled them as bad parents. I have never been afraid of the books that my children/grandchildren might choose to read. I’ve never been afraid that vast multitudes of people vote illegally, yet there were 221 election bills filed in this state session to limit, restrict and suppress voters.
What is our governor signing now to facilitate bill action? One of his chosen bills is HB 2127, Texas Regulatory Consistency Act. The bill by Rep. Dustin Burrows is calling out progressive municipalities and agencies, in other words owning the libs, by providing a consistency of regulations affecting businesses. Because of this, Texas economy will (supposedly) grow, and then eliminates other possible impediments to business management such as 10-minute water breaks every four hours for outside workers. Is it any wonder that Texas workers face deadly health risks on the job because business owners’ blank authority doesn’t have to include humane care and common sense?
Governor Abbott looks to be on the road to presidential and bigger things. If you donate to his campaign, you can choose what city migrants should be sent to from Texas borders. And he is the governor that proclaims no one has done more for teachers than him. Yet, there was no state increase in teacher pay from a $33 billion surplus. He recently praises himself for signing a bill that requires school sports to be participated in by those having designated birth gender as on certificate. How great that is for a very rare circumstance and event numerically.
Contrast that accomplishment to the disregarding of millions of Texas females who have no choice in reproductive health/abortion care. His reign will kill many women and girls in delaying or denying proper treatment from hospitals and doctors that are afraid to treat them.
I wonder if history will record Governor Abbott as one of the cruelest governors.
No Nancy, Abbott will be remembered as one of our best governors.
First of all, abortion is not healthcare, it is murder of a genetically unique human. Usually due to the fact that the mother wanted to have all the sex they want with zero consequences to their actions. No one is afraid of trans parents. However, science clearly shows over 90% if gender confused children identify with their genetic sex if left to develop on their own with no outside interference. Why does it not bother you that children can read books with drawings of people engaging is oral sex? What kind of groomer are you
