To the Editor:
I for one am pleased that President Biden looks presidential. Since that all he has going for him.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To the Editor:
I for one am pleased that President Biden looks presidential. Since that all he has going for him.
He can’t walk, talk, or read. He can’t read his son’s book that outlines his son’s being a criminal drug addict who abuses the gun laws that the president holds so dearly.
He can’t read the law because he stole classified documents while he was in the Senate, continued as vice president and president.
He can’t read the immigration law; since taking office, his edicts have been in violation. His violations have led to the death in custody individuals who should never have been in custody had the law been followed.
He evidently did not believe his oath of office when he swore to protect and defend the U.S. from enemies foreign and domestic, as he lets our enemy collect data while floating across our country.
He can’t read history as he allowed Russia to invaded Ukraine.
He can’t even walk up a flight of stairs.
He the best laughingstock president since President Carter and a running joke to our adversaries overseas and at home.
He’s the Anthony Eden of the 21st Century. His “don’t hurt people’s feelings and maybe they will like us” diplomacy has led others into World War II.
He pretends he know what he is doing without regards to science, common sense or logic.
He surrounds himself with non-qualified individuals who don’t have a clue what they should be doing, only following the party line.
It’s either climate change or racist or we (the people) don’t understand.
The majority of the media provides cover for the president as they think he’s just a kindly old gentleman.
The media’s job is to provide the American people the truth — not regurgitate the BS provided by the so-called press secretary and the Joseph Goebbels-like DNC propaganda machine.
It may have worked in the 1930s as there were no alternatives available. Now we have those alternatives and despite the KGB — oops, FBI and Department of Justice — interference and pressure, we can find out what is really the truth.
Just think: Two years ago we were energy independence, had reasonable inflation, and a mostly secure border. Now the president that caused the high gas prices, high inflation and an insecure border says that things are great.
We the people just don’t understand because some other country that we don’t care about is worse.
I’m glad the 30-some percent that think he’s doing a good must be millionaires, as the rest of us can’t afford his policies much longer.
I look forward to the next presidential election, where after millions of dollars, that could have done some good, is wasted on superficial comments, that don’t mean a thing.
Hopefully the next election will cause people to think about how much better things can be if we elect and hire people who think you should reward merit and not beautiful, gender-based superficial liars.
W. A. Wright Jr.
Killeen
(1) comment
This is the most spot on assessment of our Marxist imbecile of a president I have ever seen. I would add that his actions prove he cannot be trusted around small children
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.