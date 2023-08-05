To the Editor:
To the Editor:
The Boys and Girls Club of Killeen and Harker Heights fails our youth.
I make this statement because I have recently searched for a youth football program for my grandkids. Since my kids had been members in the past, I checked there and learned it was no longer offered.
As explained, board members decided it would be discontinued due to the competition with AAU programs, insurance, and other reasons.
My response is, “Shame on you.” Hogwash! Get off your keister and do what the Boys and Girls Club was created to do. I thought it was made for low-income families to have access to after-school activities for their kids.
I understand the club cannot compete with the AAU programs. The board must know the club is meant to compete with something other than expensive programs like AAU.
Most families cannot afford AAU programs or have time off from their jobs to travel all over the state. Can you imagine how many kids are left out because they cannot afford it?
I have had kids and know kids who have participated and thrived because of the club’s football program. Kids went on to participate in Division 1, 2, and 3 programs and went on to do more incredible things.
So, to the Boys and Girls Club board members, I ask that you look further into the reinstatement of the program and any other programs that have been discontinued for the reasons given. There are still kids who want to participate. Many have and went on to do incredible things.
If affordability is the reason, I am sure the cities involved have grants for these purposes.
I ask that you reconsider this for lower-income families.
Leon Burch
Board Member
Community Hands of Central Texas
