To the Editor:
Like millions of other Republican voters, I’m committing to vote out every elected GOP official who in any way contributed to Donald Trump’s two acquittals.
He remains guilty. The evidence horrifically proved it. They knew it, yet they drank more Trump Kool-Aid; thus, they empower him still. We voters will unite to end his tyranny ourselves and throw out all these unconscionable enabling bums in every election hereafter!
Jim Denton
Gatesville
