To the Editor:
H-E-B’s owner recently gave over $350,000 to politicians — including Gov. Greg Abbott — who support voter suppression and spread baseless, crazy conspiracy theories.
We shop almost exclusively at H-E-B and I am disgusted with its support of suppression of Latino & Black votes.
Cliff McSparran
Harker Heights
