To the Editor:
I am writing about the home warranty company that I use. My issue is every six months, I have to contact my home warranty company, if not about the A/C then about the heat.
My contract states that if they come out to my home for the same issue (which they have been doing for the last three years) then they will replace the unit.
I have had this home warranty company for three years and they have not replaced my unit yet. I called on Friday, the 10th, to report that I had an A/C problem.
This A/C issue has run my bill up from $200 to $490. It is currently 89 degrees in my home.
I had my A/C on 70 but the house temperature stayed at 89 degrees. I called last week to put in a claim, they gave me a claim number and stated that they would be out on the 16th. They did not show up.
I have tried calling them and they will not answer the phone, they state that you need to go online and make a claim.
I am a 100 percent disabled vet with a lot of health issues. My telehealth nurse keeps calling due to my health condition.
My blood pressure, heart rate and sugar are being affected. When it is very hot, it is hard for me to breathe. My heart rate is at 130 and my blood sugar is too low.
It is too hot in here to eat anything, and I fear I will end up in the hospital.
I just want them to do what they are supposed to do, which is to replace my A/C unit.
I am at my wits’ end; I plan on reporting them to the Better Business Bureau, which I know has given an F rating to this company.
I want to thank you for running this. Maybe this will get their attention.
Deneen Johns
Killeen
