To the Editor:
I realize that anything on the opinion page is just that — someone’s opinion. But when you let people spout off lie after lie unchecked, you do a disservice to your readers — a dangerous disservice.
Such is the case with Mr. Paquette’s letter of Oct. 2. He would have us believe, just because he says so, that the only people dying of COVID are smokers, the obese and those who are afraid of the virus.
The last one is laughable. People are dying of COVID because they believed right-wing politicians and pundits who told them the virus was fake while secretly getting vaccinated themselves.
So that leaves smokers and the obese as the only ones dying of COVID. Medical professionals have been telling us this isn’t the case, that many are dying with no underlying conditions except lack of common sense and concern for anyone including themselves.
The writer seems to believe that living a healthy lifestyle will keep him from getting COVID. So did so many of those who went from the hospital to the morgue and who, on their deathbeds, urged others to get the vaccine.
He uses all of the above to justify not being a responsible citizen who cares about the greater good in society.
Kate Peirce-Burleson, Ph.D.
Professor emeritus
School of Journalism and
Mass Communication
Texas State University
San Marcos
Editor’s note: The letter in question contained some unsubstantiated assertions about COVID-19 mortality and health care in general, but the decision to publish the letter was made with the assumption that it would elicit comments from an opposing viewpoint, such as the letter above.
