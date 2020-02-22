To the Editor:
Coronavirus has gone global. Thousands are being quarantined. As of today an estimated 110,000-plus have been diagnosed and over 2,000 have died.
There seems to be no end in sight.
President Trump has shut down the entire National Security Council Directorate on Global Health Security.
Trump also cut the budgets of the CDC, DHS and HHS.
He also eliminated the government’s $30 million Complex Crises Fund and fired the government’s pandemic response team.
We now have U.S. senators spreading conspiracy theories on national TV to create fear, rumors and prejudice that inhibit global cooperation to fight against the virus.
But we are spending $138.8 million on golf time so far and building an awesome border wall with Pentagon and taxpayer funding that falls over in high winds.
Thoughts and prayers anyone?
Sandra Blankenship
Killeen
