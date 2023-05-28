Celebrity America, stop it! You act like fools when you prance around at gala events dressed in fashion apparel so expensive it could feed a third world country for a month.You purchase decamillion-dollar mansions to show off to your friends.
At the same time, you bray about “giving back,” stopping discrimination, and promoting democracy, but you are sending the message that ordinary folks can never be like you.
You do product advertisements for the nasty corporate wealthy class to augment your income rather than organize and teach the folks who need your help.
Democracies are committed to greater equality for all, so how does parading around like entitled royal aristocrats make that happen?
You are celebrity hypocrites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.