To the Editor:
So, even Donald Trump couldn’t change the insanity and stagnancy of the DC Swamp!
If Trump taught us one thing, it’s that the Swamp is alive and doing well.
Americans are doomed by a legislative political system that focuses on rewarding legislators and their special interests.
We need to change it, but the big question is how do we even start? Term limits, vote-in new blood, stop special interest contributions and lobbying?
It’s not easy when the very people who could change it are the same legislators who benefit from it the way it is.
Peter Stern
Driftwood
