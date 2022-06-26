To the Editor:
The Supreme Court just relegated women to second-class status, taking away our fundamental right to care for our own bodies and personal, medical decisions about giving birth.
As a result, Texas and 25 other states will outlaw abortion, including 13 that have passed “trigger” laws to take effect immediately after the Court overturns Roe v. Wade. This news should set off alarm bells for all Americans. Our fundamental freedoms are coming under attack by a hyper-partisan supermajority on the Court.
I’m urging Congress to pass the Judiciary Act of 2021 to restore balance and sanity to the Supreme Court by adding four new seats, giving us 13 justices.
It’s just what we need to move away from extremely partisan rulings and restore the legitimacy of the Court — and it’s been done before.
In fact, Congress has changed the size of the Supreme Court seven times already in our nation’s history. A majority of Americans support expanding the court again now.
This most recent grab for power and control only adds more weight to what I have said before: VOTE like your life depends on it, because it does. Register, Show Up and VOTE.
There is time to turn America forward, but it’s getting harder to do so as those in power work to drag us backwards into censorship of what we can read, into closets of fear, into back alley coat hanger butchery, into suffering in silence with no voice at all.
Elections MATTER! This November, rise up! Get out and vote out the traitors to our democracy.
Irene Andrews
Nolanville
(5) comments
This is the wrong response. First the Supreme Court didn't outlaw abortion. It just said it wasn't in the constitution. Second, the answer isn't more justices. Third, if you believe it's a constitutional issue, then amend the constitution to specifically make abortion a federal issue. Otherwise it's a State issue.
Every other country that has abortion has done it through the legislative process. So the answer here if you want to make abortion a federal issue is to amend the constitution.
Freedom of choice? What was the baby's choice? There are methods of contraception available, use them.
Yes elections have consequences. Here are a few of them. Higher gas prices, higher food prices, No food for babies, an incompetent president and vice president. Yes elections have consequences and you will see come November when the red wave hits and both the house and senate go back to being conservative.
"Elections MATTER! This November, rise up! Get out and vote out the traitors to our democracy"
Oh I will be voting in November to get all the COMMUNISTS out of the PEOPLES HOUSE.
Oh and we are not a democracy we are a CONSTITUTIONAL REPUBLIC you idiot.
Says the idiot who wanted to force people to be injected with poison and force children to wear masks.
Imagine being mad that you can't murder babies in the womb.
Show me in the Constitution as it was written where it says it is OKAY to murder a baby?
