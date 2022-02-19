To the Editor:
Sometimes being contrary and having a lone council person who asks difficult, challenging, and insightful questions is greatly needed.
Going with the flow is an easy task in any meeting. Fighting bulldozer tight zoning laws coupled with a cursory nod to environmental sensitivity has yielded some rather negative results.
The new multifamily dwelling project on W.S. Drive Young has flimsy barriers, that given a strong rain, could cause a massive sliding of a hill of sand and ground shrubs onto the street or housing area below it.
Though I do understand the financial boom that comes with putting as many dwellings as close together as possible, I disapprove of this method in Killeen as a way ahead.
Bunny Trail and other new housing areas that sandwich large dwellings into small land parcels are some examples.
This kind of action is generally accompanied by the building of strip malls, which then largely stay empty.
The fascination and emphasis placed on northern Killeen is another example of a “Field Of Dreams” philosophy that “if you build it, they will come” does not work.
Especially when dealing with airports and any kind of improvement; this mindset fails because if you cannot attract airlines, then there is no sense to an expansion of the airport.
I understand there are many risks associated with development in the case of dwelling expansion.
The question asked by the lone council member was how can this be done without the creation of yet another food desert? The question was ignored.
With the upcoming debate on the new comprehensive plan for the city, this lone council member asks the common-sense question that if given the current size of city’s public land and parks, can the city expand and take on more? The presence of trash, unpruned or dead trees and shrubs, dry grass, and cracked walkways would indicate the response to be negative.
This lone council person appears to ask all these questions; and does so in a way, not to impede, but to give a necessary pause when voting to undertake new spending.
This is a common-sense approach when faced with the worst inflation rate in four decades, and an example to be emulated of a council member showing a strong sense of ownership and excellent stewardship.
Paul Passamonti
retired U.S. Army major
Killeen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.