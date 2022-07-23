Although I agree that recent SCOTUS rulings have bordered more on political rather than “originalist” leanings, I take issue with Mr. Broussard’s rather negative comments about President Washington’s religious beliefs (Letters, July 9).
History will record the religious beliefs/affiliations of our former presidents. Some have even been etched onto the various monuments that have been constructed, in addition to being preserved in the historical record of museums.
“George Washington’s Prayer for America”, written on the first day of his presidency on April 30, 1789, can be found online. His prayer begins, “Almighty God,..” and continues with references of brotherly love for one another and for fellow citizens of the United States.
It goes on to ask us to seek justice, mercy and humility and characteristics of our Divine Author of our religion, without which we can never hope to be a happy nation.
He closes by asking all these things “through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen” Then, he ends with the Latin term “Laus Deo,” which translates to “Praise be to God”.
What’s interesting is that this same Latin phrase is etched on the top of the Washington Monument, preserved since the monument was first built.
To me, these facts give credence to the fact that George Washington was a religious man and inspired to spread the “good news” through prayer and also govern as a prayerful leader of our nation and inspired by right actions rather than political actions.
