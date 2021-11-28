To the Editor:
RE: Reader frustrated by Republicans’ attitudes, actions over past year
The kind of country we live in is a REPUBLIC where the founders became unable to live with the things the king in London was doing to the settlers in the Colonies. They declared their independence and formed this republic.
Violence was what truly gained the republic’s independence from the king. Violence tore the Republic apart in the Civil War and violence ultimately brought the Republic back together.
Is there a place for violence in the future? Right now, it would seem that the Liberal Socialist Left is using violence and the overt threat of violence across the country to further their form of social justice and social reform. There are more than a few citizens who disagree with this direction for the country. So, is there violence in the republic’s future? Quite possibly.
The Jan. 6 Insurrection was not, in my opinion, primarily brought on by President Trump. I believe many of the people involved in storming the Capitol had a well thought-out and resourced plan for that day well before the president started to speak. The president’s speech did not foment the insurrection. In fact, I think the text of the speech shows something entirely different.
The writer talks about Republican senators blocking an “independent” commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack. One only has to look at the current “independent” commission in the House and its actions to understand that there is nothing independent about the commission and again, in my opinion, it would have been no different in the Senate. It is as much of a witch-hunt as the impeachment hearings the House carried out. Nothing more. I doubt there will be anything of substance come from the House Independent Commission.
For a minute let us consider the liberal, socialist Democrats that have turned beautiful, vibrant cities into places where people are allowed to defecate anywhere on the sidewalk or street they choose, where gangs of thieves go to stores and in a well-planned and well-resourced manner steal everything of value from a store — and nothing is done. Consider Baltimore and Chicago. where liberal Democrats hold power and where citizens of many parts of each city are unsafe in their homes and those citizens are denied their 2nd Amendment Right to Bear Arms for their protection and the protection of their family.
I ask the writer and anyone else: Are you willing to live in a Socialist State? Consider the USSR (failed and no longer exists), Cuba (failed), Venezuela (failing), China (too early to tell), and many other examples of failed Socialist states. The liberal, socialist Democrats are working very, very hard to turn this republic into a socialist state. I have to say that there are certainly many millions of people who will pledge their lives not to allow that to happen.
As for the mid-term election in November 2022. I would say that every voter has to look into their heart and ask if the country is headed in the right direction — right for the voter, and vote where they want the country going for the next two years.
Hal Dudley
Killeen
(1) comment
Well said....It is just amazing and very disappointing to me that we have so many leftist, woke people in this country, as a result of our liberal..left wing media that damned Trump with every chance they got....and are still doing to this day.. ..Every single day, something negative about Trump.is.in the newspapers, yahoo, on the liberal tv networks.....all kinds of media. every single day......They don't ever say exactly what he did that was so bad, they just belittle him in any way they can imagine. ...Trump gave us tax cuts, did more for minorities, with job and business opportunites and educational opportunities, and the lowest unemployment rates for minorities ever,.., passed the Criminal Reform Act,.. as well as funding black colleges and universities for the next ten years.,... and strengthened our country in so many ways....Nobody ever says exactly what he did that was so wrong., they just love to badmouth and belittle him. ..He's a racist! !..Check what Trump actually said and did concerning race in America, and then...check what Biden has said and done. Trump is not the racist...Trump strengthened our military, we had the strongest economy we have had in years, unemployment was low, he streamlined us being able to get the Covid vaccine as fast as possible, destroyed ISIS, brought control to the uncontrolled illegal immigrant situation along our southern border, increased allied NATO spending, rather than us being the main funding entity, and fixed the horrible NAFTA trade agreement which was in place. We had energy independence, our economy was strong, prices were low and stable, and we feared no other countries....but, ...He was such a bad President, right?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.