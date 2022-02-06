To the Editor:
President Joe Biden has taken a lot of hits for pledging to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court.
Not surprisingly, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, was among those casting stones. He called the pledge “offensive” – signaling to me that Biden is doing the right thing.
Biden’s critics say he should pick the most-qualified person regardless of gender or race.
I would remind Cruz and other Republicans that President Reagan fulfilled his 1980 campaign promise to appoint the first woman to the Supreme Court by nominating Sandra Day O’Connor to the court. Was O’Connor the most-qualified pick for the job? Maybe. Did Republicans howl about Reagan’s pledge? I don’t remember, but I doubt it.
And how many times has a president actually nominated the most-qualified person for the Supreme Court? I doubt that Brett “I like beer” Kavanaugh was the most-qualified person for the court at the time of his nomination.
Besides, as we all know, the most-qualified person for a job in any field doesn’t mean that person will do the best job.
Lastly, there have been 115 Supreme Court justices; only seven have not been White males. I think it’s way past time for the country to have its first Black woman Supreme Court justice.
Deb Moore
Harker Heights
