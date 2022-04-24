To the Editor:
With early voting starting shortly, just a reminder.
We’re not like Washington, D.C., where you have to pass a bill to read it.
Reading some of the propositions (to the Killeen City Charter) on the ballot frightens me.
For instance, Proposition D. Remember what happened to Connie Green. We need to know what’s going on in our government and not being transparent hides facts, we need to make good decisions.
We still haven’t had a good explanation for that replacement.
Proposition G is another. Last I heard there is a chain of supervision that goes through the city manager to the council.
If something needs investigation, who needs six individuals investigating or interfering with the operation of the cities’ work force. How many bosses can you work for?
Last but not least, Proposition J. If we don’t know, whom we’re voting for, should that vote count? I’m proud of my name, and yes, I have a bunch of nicknames, but if I were to run for office, I would like people to know my REAL name no matter how much I hated it.
If I was serious, I would go to court and change it for real.
If Frances wants to be Beto in El Paso that is fine, but in Killeen I want to know your real name.
W.A. Wright Jr.
Killeen
