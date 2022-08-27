To the Editor:
Many of you readers probably remember comedian Jay Leno as the host of the “Tonight Show.” Mr. Leno had a segment where he would walk downtown and stop and ask random individuals one simple question.
Updated: August 27, 2022 @ 6:53 pm
To the Editor:
Many of you readers probably remember comedian Jay Leno as the host of the “Tonight Show.” Mr. Leno had a segment where he would walk downtown and stop and ask random individuals one simple question.
As simple as the question might be, all too often the person could not correctly answer the question.
I’m sure most viewers would roll their eyes and ask — “You’re kidding, right?”
Unfortunately, they weren’t.
I remember one nurse and one teacher who couldn’t answer a simple question about their own profession.
There are some YouTube hosts who are doing the same thing as Mr. Leno, but they’re going on college campuses, asking equally simple questions.
The following are just some of the questions asked:
American history — “Who did we gain our independence from?” Answer — “Korea.”
“Who was the first president?” Answer — “Donald Trump ... no wait. Do you mean the president of the United States or the president of America?”
“Who fought in the Civil War?” Answer — “France.”
Geography — “What continent is the U.S. on?” Answer — “What’s a continent?”
“What two countries border the U.S.?” Answer —”Venezuela and Alaska.”
“Name a country that starts with ‘U’”. Answer — “Utah.”
“In what country is the Panama Canal?” Answer — “Brazil.”
Math — “What is the square root of 4?” Answer — “16.”
“What is 3 x 3 x 3?” Answer — “9.”
“You’re driving 60 miles per hour. How far will you go in one hour?” Answer — “ 1 mile.”
There’s a lot more but I’ll spare you the pain. The bottom line is — “This country is in serious trouble.”
More troubling than young adults unable to answer 7th grade questions is the fact that all the respondents laughed like idiots about being ignorant.
This validates a statement made by the CEO of a Fortune 500 company, when he said — “Fully 90% of the college graduates who apply with my company do not have the minimum skills we’re looking for.”
Bill Paquette
Killeen
