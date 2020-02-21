To the Editor:
I am deeply disturbed by what I see happening in the Department of Justice and with Attorney General Barr.
His interference in cases involving the president and his friends is unprecedented.
We are watching the rule of law break down and witnessing a president and his (apparently not “our”) attorney general use the rule of law to protect his friends and attack his perceived foes.
Equal justice under the law is not being applied, and under Barr the DOJ is becoming the personal law firm for a president bent on becoming an autocrat
I keep hoping and praying that a point will come when Roger Williams, Ted Cruz, and John Cornyn will recognize and care about the danger we are in as a country, but it is hard to imagine that they will in light of their obsequiousness to this man.
Too bad their devotion and loyalty aren’t to this country and to us, their constituents.
Janice Holladay
Killeen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.