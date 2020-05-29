To the Editor:
Imagine if you will some of your greatest achievements in life. It could be getting married, the birth of a child, a promotion at work, or some other ceremonious occasion.
Now consider that milestone being reduced to the equivalent of a single PowerPoint slide and a 150-character tweet. What you just envisioned is what each member of the 2020 graduating class of KISD will go through.
It is difficult to observe school districts within the same county, operating under the same CDC, TEA, and local guidelines skillfully plan and communicate their in-person graduations without questioning the Killeen ISD effort.
It is difficult to watch larger school districts with more schools and graduates, again under the CDC and TEA direction, communicate their plans for in-person graduations. It is difficult to watch true, heartfelt creativity to make this event special for seniors for communities in similar situations throughout the country.
It is questionable as to whether KISD rushed to make a decision without truly considering alternatives or public input.
Communications with KISD have indicated that they meet regularly to discuss; however, it is doubtful any of those meetings ever directly included a graduating student or parent of a graduate.
Consider that modified graduation ceremonies with limited audiences or walk in-walk through proceedings could have easily been held in all four of the traditional high school auditoriums and stayed in compliance with the aforementioned guidelines at a greatly reduced cost.
This begs the questions, could more have been done, could it have been better planned, and are there more creative ways that the district could have responded? To most, the answer to these questions is yes across the board.
It is also questionable whether KISD will follow through with a proposed July ceremony. Up until two weeks ago, the district claimed to have dates reserved at the Bell County Expo Center but had asked the center to not post the dates in order to keep it confidential.
By the way, those dates show the center booked for a large convention and are on a Monday and Tuesday. Not exactly ideal circumstances to celebrate your seniors or to allow for their loved ones to be able to attend.
There has been considerable conversation amongst the students, parents, friends, and family of those impacted. Most of which has been emotionally charged with coping with the loss of expected activities like prom, anticipated spring events, and spending the last few months together before life takes everyone down different paths.
If you see, know, or hear of one of the aforementioned, understand they need that “virtual” hug or word of encouragement.
Whitney Cole
Harker Heights
