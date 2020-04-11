To the Editor:
Many of us have witnessed this happening but very few have spoken up. In a local grocery store, there is a sign limiting certain products per visit.
Two people come in and each purchase two of each of many of the items. They walk out to their well-appointed vehicle and they return to the store. They each purchase two more of the limited items apiece.
This process may be repeated at least one more time before their hoarding appetite (or perhaps “re-sale” appetite) is satiated and then they leave.
Imagine the feeling of a young or old man or woman who have finally decided to venture out in these uncertain times to the local grocery store for really needed supplies — only to find the one or two items they need are not available … these items have already been purchased by the erstwhile hoarders.
I am not the only one who has witnessed this activity. It has become more commonplace than we admit in our local (supposedly religious) community.
Certainly, there are actions of giving ... of sharing and of caring. Yet, those who routinely abuse the system and the supplies available are, indeed, widespread and far too numerous.
While many people in this area apparently do not have any conscience or sense of social responsibility — many others do. Unfortunately, those who do not care (except for themselves) appear to outnumber those who are doing things responsibly.
I have lived in a society where rationing and ration cards were issued for key items. That system (while also sometimes abused) seemed to work better than a sign on a wall.
If this pandemic continues, perhaps grocery stores should begin issuing “ration” or “purchase limit” cards. And, without that card and ration stamp or coded limit available, you simply do not get the item.
Another potential bureaucracy precipitated by the glutenous appetite for hoarding and self-serving actions of today’s “soft” Americans. I hope that day does not come in my lifetime again.
There is no long-term shortage of food or items — there is, indeed, a challenge with the distribution system because of selfish, hoarding, demanding Americans.
I would like to see what people do with their stacks of hoarded packages of toilet paper, paper towels, cases of canned vegetables and fruit, etc. after the pandemic passes.
It will be an interesting time of waste, I fear. I’d certainly like to see the news media address that issue.
Donald Krieger
Harker Heights
