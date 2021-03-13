To the Editor:
People who do not know me often ask if I am a Republican or a Democrat. The truth of the matter, I am fed up with both parties. They are so busy fighting each other that nothing important gets done. At least nothing important to both parties and the American taxpayer. I believe the term taxpayer is a misnomer. We are really tax victims because we are not only required to pay taxes by law, but the taxes are withdrawn pre-empted from any objection or refusal on our part.
Google tells us, “Before the 1940s, taxpayers who owed federal income taxes paid them the following year, in quarterly installments. The financial burdens of World War II forced the government to raise more revenue, more frequently, throughout the year…. Congress passed a law called the Current Tax Payment Act in 1943 to solve this problem.” Apparently, this worked so well that our elected representatives in Congress decided not to kill this Golden Goose. They decided it was so convenient for their use, they kept this WWII wartime emergency funding as their endless piggy bank right up to at least Feb. 12, 2021.
As unfair as this involuntary taxation is, I understand how it came to be, and its continued use today. The process does not bother me near as much as the wasteful things our supposed representatives purchase and wrong-headed policies our tax dollars support.
The top ten things I have come to fear coming out of Washington D.C.:
Unfettered immigration
Ever growing national debt
Endless wars begetting endless human strife
Politics as a career
Ism’s: Racism, Socialism, Atheism
Unilateral climate concessions
Manmade viruses
Political correctness’ dishonesty
Revisionist American history
Suspect vote counting
Ordinarily, I would ask you to join me in writing to our elected national representatives for repair. However, in my opinion, our elected representatives in D.C. are the problem and will not ever self-reform. They seem to have forgotten their oath of allegiance to our Constitution and representing everyday Americans. They seem too busy representing themselves as our rulers rather than our representatives. Prayer may be our only solace.
George Van Riper
Harker Heights
