To the Editor:
I do believe that congratulations are in order for the KDH editorial staff for the first publication of an editorial written by an unidentified extraterrestrial (ET) life form.
The editorial: “Biden’s agenda is incomplete, but pretty good” (Wednesday, March 20) is surely not of this earth!
There is no average American taxpayer who is not being hurt by President Biden’s wrong-headed “we can fix everything by throwing money at it!” agenda. Biden’s approval rating is in the low 30s. His public appearances on the world stage are abysmal.
Take climate change for example. “The president would boost international aid, particularly to help other countries combat climate change.”
Climate change is an inexact science at best and a complete folly at worst. When other countries must be bribed with our nation’s treasure to chase this phantom, something is wrong.
China, Russia, and India are America’s biggest competitors in world petroleum and commodity markets. They agree with the Biden agenda to send them money. However, they take no action to reduce their carbon emissions.
We look, and are stupid, to expect them to comply with a “Green Agenda” that is not in their best interests. Done solely by America alone is tragic. We are the only ones wasting our Gross National Product. We are the ones falling behind. That is surely not in our best interest!
Three more bad items on the Biden Agenda are: 1) “Biden proposed more funding for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to combat the nation’s gun violence epidemic. 2) More Internal Revenue Service funding would improve taxpayer support services and enable the agency to crack down on tax cheats, who place more burden on those who play by the rules. 3) More election assistance money would enable states to secure voting systems and make absentee ballots postage free.
Let’s see, number 1). Guns are not violent. People are violent using guns as a tool. Our money would be better spent refunding our police departments who remove bad people from our streets and society. 2) More funding to the IRS will really be used to look at everyday taxpayer spending. When is the last time you heard of the IRS cracking down on big tax cheat — Bernie Madoff several years ago maybe? 3)We were told that the 2020 election was secure and that all mail-in ballots were counted.
So why are we throwing money at a system that is supposedly working? Our tax dollars would be better spent on ensuring each vote can be tracked back to the citizen who submitted that ballot.
The two good things cited in this editorial are 1) increasing the defense budget and 2) beefing up Pell grants in place of free college for all. Free usually devalues the thing it is supposed to improve.
It has always been America’s mantra to “work” for the things you wish to have, not “woke” for them! I can see how an extraterrestrial (ET) life form might be confused. Hopefully, taxpayers are not.
George Van Riper
Harker Heights
You sir, are exactly right. BRAVO !!!
