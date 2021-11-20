To the Editor:
What kind of country do we have?
We have a country in which one-third of Republicans say they believe violence may be needed to solve the nation’s problems, according to a survey conducted in September by the nonprofit Public Religion Research Institute. The survey also found that 68% of Republicans continue to believe the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump.
We have a country in which a former president is defending the Jan. 6 rioters, who caused five deaths and scores of injuries, who assaulted police officers, who shouted “Hang Mike Pence!” and who ransacked the U.S. Capitol. Last May, Republican senators blocked the formation of an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
We have a country in which a Republican congressman recently posted an edited anime video showing him killing a Democratic lawmaker and swinging swords at the president. The congressman had, as of Tuesday, received little public criticism from his GOP colleagues.
And we have a country in which Republican lawmakers who voted for the president’s infrastructure bill have received several profanity-laden death threats.
How is any of this bad behavior OK even if, by some miracle, the election was stolen, which it wasn’t? This behavior is not OK, and I wish Republican leaders had the courage to say so.
Why is one man’s inability to admit defeat at the polls more important to many Republicans than actual vote counts and the peaceful transfer of power, more important than Americans’ lives, more important than the rule of law or, for that matter, seemingly more important than America itself?
Oh, I forgot — next year’s midterm election season is fast approaching.
Deb Moore
Harker Heights
(1) comment
Yes I know the midterms are coming and I look forward to voting against democrats, the party of Marxism, violence, perversion, destruction of our bill of rights, and destruction of our economy. The only party that cares about America is the Republican party.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.