To the Editor:
It would appear that 2/3 of the citizens of our area have no vote.
In a KDH poll asking if voters wanted a Fort Hood name change, 2/3 voted No.
In a later poll, it was asked what person voters wanted the name changed to. Two-thirds voted for Audie Murphy. That was ignored and the name was not selected.
Now the question is: Will the community quickly accept the name change?
79% voted No.
I think Killeen needs a representative government that listens to its citizens.
Jasper Hunter
Florence
Editor’s Note: The Herald’s weekly online poll is an unscientific survey designed to gauge readers’ responses to issues of community interest. The Fort Hood name change was mandated by the Department of the Army, and the choice of name was decided by an official naming committee. The Killeen city government played no part in the process.
