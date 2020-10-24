Reader: Harker Heights poll workers show extreme patience
To the Editor:
I want to thank the officials and volunteers manning the Harker Heights poll. They showed extreme patience and remained pleasant and up-beat in the face of adversity, i.e. sign-up computer crashing and long lines. Also, kudos to the voters for enduring said adversities; plus standing in the heat. Despite all of this, folks appeared to enjoy being out-and-about and interacting with others. Overall, considering all that encompasses this 2020 election season, voting was quite satisfying!
C.M. Dill
Harker Heights
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.