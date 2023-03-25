To the Editor:
This is great. JUST GREAT!
A non-profit organization created by state election officials to help improve the accuracy of state voter rolls and register more eligible Americans to vote — Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC) — was started in 2012.
At the invitation of state officials, ERIC analyzed voter rolls to make them more accurate by removing duplications, removing names of deceased individuals and identifying people who had moved to another state. Many states adopted the program including Republican-controlled states.
The conservative Heritage Foundation gave ERIC high praise. Then the conspiracy theorists started to work. Without proof, they claimed that ERIC increased voter fraud. They falsely said that George Soros, a wealthy liberal philanthropist, was associated with ERIC. Since the conspiracies have started, a number of Republican states have backed out of the program, including three just recently.
One analyst has shown that it would be prohibitively expensive for each state to develop its own program and try to connect to another state. So, a perfectly good program, lauded by both conservatives and liberals alike at being able to prevent fraud by cleaning up voter rolls, identifying people who had moved to another state, and removing deceased individuals is now being rejected — a perfect set-up for increased voter fraud.
That is great. JUST GREAT!
Benjamin Liles
Salado
