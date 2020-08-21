To the Editor:
In a letter published Aug. 15 in the Herald, the writer says Sen. Kamala Harris is “ambitious, opportunistic, abrasive and at time, aggressive” — words that, I believe, describe every politician in America.
I would describe Sen. Harris as intelligent, highly qualified, tough as nails, and more than capable of defending herself and Joe Biden against nasty political attacks. Or as one of my family members put it: “She is an ‘I am not gonna sit at the back of the bus’ type.”
Harris’ fighting spirit was on display Wednesday night during her acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention.
She said she had fought for children and survivors of sexual assault and against gangs. She urged Americans to fight racism: “There is no vaccine for racism. ... We’ve gotta do the work to fulfill that promise of equal justice under law.” She urged the nation to fight for a better tomorrow for all Americans.
Debbie Moore
Harker Heights
Actually when those that were sexually assulted by christians requested paper work so they could take those christian pastors to courts, Harris refused. She has a track recored of supporting those that sexually abuse children. Look it up!
