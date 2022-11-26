Let me first say thank you to the city of Harker Heights for having the courage to do what we ask of our children when it comes to mind altering illicit drug use by saying ‘NO’ and to the city of Killeen for the moratorium imposed on Prop A until the proposed initiative can be scrutinized as to whether it is good law or bad law.
The final decision is not in the hands of the voters or a judge as it’s been misreported, but in the duly elected officials of the city council per the city charter.
Read the city charter under article 1 Section 110.
The voters should have been informed by those who are fueling this fire, that the city council holds the power when it comes to ordinances that make good law and makes good sense for the city. This is not one of those ordinances.
I’d also like the council to be aware of the following as they give further thought to this issue.
In California, and in most states where recreational marijuana has been approved with the exception of a couple of the states, the legal maximum amount of marijuana possessed by an individual at a given time is one ounce. Not FOUR ounces.
Also take note. Recent testing reveals that teenage abusers of this chemical by the time they reach their mid-twenties lose about 5.8 iQ points not to mention the reduced cognitive function associated with it. So why bring up our teenagers?
In my opinion, if this ordinance is allowed to remain law, it will have a profound affect on the most vulnerable of our community, our young people who are our leaders of tomorrow.
I’d encourage the council to repeal the ordinance and let this notion of legalizing marijuana be fought at the state level.
Those laws, initiated at the state level regarding illicit drug use, demand the counties and cities to be in lock step if we ever expect to live in a society with a modicum of safety where most crimes are fueled by illicit drug use.
A final thank you goes to Councilman Segarra for bringing to our attention the numbers of crimes being committed daily as these criminals simply move about in our city.
Taking away from our law enforcement officials elements consistent with probable cause searches, like the smell of pot, hamstrings the very people we’ve hired to protect and serve.
If you haven’t noticed, Killeen is crime ridden and the last thing we need to do is hobble those who are on the front line while we sit comfortably in our homes each night.
Just because a majority of the citizenry wants something does not make it good law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.