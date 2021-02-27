Reader lauds KISD’s Craft for his leadership in educating children
To the Editor:
I’m 70 + years old. Dr. John Craft, KISD superintendent, has assured his stewardship over the next term of his contract.
He’s proven to be worthy of its challenges. He has adeptly managed the minefield of competing and disparate viewpoints of how to best meet his primary mission of educating our children in a safely. I feel there’s enough “Science” now to fully and safely open KISD campuses to in-person learning. Time to stop the bleeding!
“Pansy” teachers (perhaps even parents) employed by KISD who are more concerned about their minimal risks for COVID-19, and “feathering their nest” rather than teaching, need to go, as well as KISD Board members whom staunchly support the TEA as a Texas state-sponsored labor union.
It’s time to get our kids back in school — no ifs, ands or buts.
I’ve had my fill of “asynchronous virtual/Remote learning only” crap. It’s time to tighten up teacher contracts.
Be prepared for legal push-back from TEA, national teacher unions and the NLRB.
I’d rather support that legal fight, than pouring self-serving teacher salaries down the drain and allowing further disintegration of KISD’s primary mission. Who really cares about the kids? ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!
Hank Glaister
Harker Heights
