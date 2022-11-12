To the Editor:
Turnabout should be fair play, but it is not.
To the Editor:
Turnabout should be fair play, but it is not.
How long are we women going to let a man tell us what to do with our bodies?
I am talking about abortion.
If a woman does not have the legal right to decide what to do with her own body, neither should a man have the legal right to decide what to do with his own body. I am talking about having a vasectomy.
Since it is against the law for a woman to be able to abort an unwanted pregnancy, then a man should not have the right to father an unwanted child. There should be a universal constitutional law against a man having a vasectomy just because he can, with a legal recourse.
There are thousands of men who do not want to be a father and do not take care of these unwanted babies, nor their mothers.
This society seems OK with the fact of a woman struggling alone with the knowledge that she has an unwanted pregnancy that becomes a child that she has to raise alone. She has to complete her pregnancy, care for the child or go to jail, or try to end the pregnancy herself and endanger her life and the unwanted child.
If she tries to get medical help to have a clinical abortion, she would be put in jail for murder and the medical staff along with her; but it is OK for a medical doctor and hospital and staff to perform a clean, medically approved vasectomy for a man.
S. George
Killeen
(1) comment
There is no right to abortion unless a morning after pill. To wait months and decide to abort is murder period. If that's the case I should be able to kill whom I want. What's the difference. That's why marriage is so important in these issues. To have a child with someone who you know is a good supporting parent that you choose to spend a lifetime with. Not going to a bar and getting drunk and making bad choices. And then its whoops the guy didn't call me the next day or blows the woman off and then its off to abort the baby because of the issues of single parenting. Children should be loved and cherished to the full extent of their lives. Bad choices have bad outcomes but if she would have opted not to have sex and gone home then a good choice was made.. The point is save the moment of conception for someone worthy of creating a child. Who needs a vasectomy when we have plenty of birth control out there. If you feel that strong then glue a condom on or something. Why murder a beautiful baby because of your stupid choices. And there are plenty of couples wanting to adopt babies. Sex education is there for a reason. Quit being stupid.
