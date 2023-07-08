To the Editor:
The Supreme Court, in its infinite lack of reason and caring, has ruled against the Student Loan Forgiveness Plan — a plan to help alleviate some of the crushing debt that students acquire trying to educate themselves.
But the Court has failed to require “certain” people to repay their own government loans.
Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) represents 489,000 eligible borrowers that the court turned down, but the $1.4 million the senator borrowed was forgiven.
Another 90,000 eligible borrowers from Kentucky were also turned down by the Court.
But Bret Guthrie (R-Ky.) had his $4.4 million forgiven.
Marjorie Green (R-Ga.) represents 91,000 borrowers with unforgiven debt. But she had her $180,000 forgiven.
Roger Williams (R-Texas) had his $1,430,000 forgiven.
Carol Muller (R-W.Va.) had $3.1 million forgiven.
Vern Buchanan (R-Fla.) had $2.8 million forgiven.
Mike Kelley (R-Pa.) borrowed $974,000 and it was forgiven.
Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) had his $306,000 loan forgiven.
Kevin Kern (R-Okla.) borrowed $1,070,000 and this was also forgiven.
Unfortunately there are more examples of loan forgiveness.
The Court wants students to repay their school loans but members of Congress can have their loans forgiven. One would think that what is good for the goose is good for the gander.
This Court decision is bad and it is bad politics and it will come back to haunt the Republican Party.
Larry Cowan
Temple
Your comments are irrelevant. The program proposed was illegal and everyone, even you, needs to acknowledge the same. Those with student debt need to stop freeloading off of the taxpayers (me) and pay their bills, and stop whining. They signed the papers and took the money. Now, pay your bills and stop being deadbeats.
The Supreme Court made the right decision. No one is made to go to college. So if you choose to go and you pick the most expensive college ,and you go on loans, then you should pay them back. Or they can do like I did. I graduated from college with 33,000 of student debt. I joined the Army and served 4 years to get it paid off. Nobody with a college degree should get handouts.
