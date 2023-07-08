To the Editor:

The Supreme Court, in its infinite lack of reason and caring, has ruled against the Student Loan Forgiveness Plan — a plan to help alleviate some of the crushing debt that students acquire trying to educate themselves.

Bubba1
Bubba1

Your comments are irrelevant. The program proposed was illegal and everyone, even you, needs to acknowledge the same. Those with student debt need to stop freeloading off of the taxpayers (me) and pay their bills, and stop whining. They signed the papers and took the money. Now, pay your bills and stop being deadbeats.

Killeen patriot

The Supreme Court made the right decision. No one is made to go to college. So if you choose to go and you pick the most expensive college ,and you go on loans, then you should pay them back. Or they can do like I did. I graduated from college with 33,000 of student debt. I joined the Army and served 4 years to get it paid off. Nobody with a college degree should get handouts.

