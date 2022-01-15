To the Editor:
Another holiday season has passed. And in spite of the pandemic, I think most folks would agree that the holidays were almost back to normal.
Now is a good time to thank the many wonderful individuals, groups and businesses that helped make this holiday season a little better for so many.
Providing food, cooked meals, clothes, shoes and toys to those families who were in need this holiday season.
I was happy to see the downtown Christmas parade back this year.
Even though it was a little smaller than in past years, it had all the sights and sounds we’ve come to expect.
Even as our city grows, I look forward to the parade every year, and the feeling of Small Town, U.S.A. that it gives me.
With a new year upon us, I encourage everyone to carry the Christmas spirit with you throughout this year.
In an earlier letter, I wrote about the power of praise.
The Golden Rule goes hand in hand with that — treating others as you would have them treat you.
A simple concept that is all too often overlooked.
Words like “please,” “thank you” and “excuse me,” while smiling and making eye contact are incredibly powerful.
And if you can make someone laugh, that’s even better. Laughter is the best medicine.
No matter how bad you think your life might be, I assure you, some else has it worse.
While it may take a little time to get the hang of it, I assure you that it’s well worth it to practice the Golden Rule as often as you can.
Not only will you lift the spirits of most everyone you meet. I dare you to not feel absolutely awesome yourself.
My best wishes to everyone in this new year.
Bill Paquette
Killeen
