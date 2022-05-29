To the Editor:
Marijuana possession is at least a misdemeanor under Texas law. The legal definition of marijuana possession as defined by the Texas Health and Safety Code is as follows: “Marijuana possession is defined as any Cannabis sativa plant, whether it is growing or not, the seeds of the plant and any preparation of the plant such as a joint or a package containing dried and shredded buds.”
The proposed ordinance to decriminalize low-level marijuana offenses, which has been presented by Louis Minor and Stacey Wilson to the city, instructs police officers to defy the law of the State of Texas.
The council should not pass this ordinance. If this law is to be changed, then it should be done by a vote of the people of the State of Texas, not this City Council or the citizens of Killeen.
In my opinion, the stance of the Killeen Police Department carries a lot of weight. They are against decriminalizing marijuana possession.
My question to each of you is this: What gives this council or the citizens of Killeen the right to change Texas law? It is a step in the direction of lawlessness if we allow cities to change state and federal law at their own discretion.
Phillip Moore
Killeen
(1) comment
I agree. Marijuana is NOT an innocuous drug, especially in young people. Your brain continues to develop up to age 25 and marijuana wreaks havoc on a developing brain. On all users it causes paranoid ideation, flattening of the personality and impacts on drive and ambition. I spent a lot of time in the army. You could tell who the potheads were.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.