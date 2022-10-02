To the Editor:
On Tuesday, Sept. 27, while attending a junior varsity volleyball game at Ellison High School, music was being played over a portable loud speaker.
Understandably, music is a great motivator in getting the audience and athletes pumped up.
However, at this particular event, one selection was very offensive. This was due to the fact that the artist used the “F” bomb repeatedly.
Please don’t get me wrong. I’m not against free speech.
I’m against poor judgement and inconsideration.Whoever brought and played the music must have thought it a “cool” piece.
To that I would respectfully say “consider your audience” — Young and impressible — Old and reserved.
It was in poor, poor taste to force-feed this selection in such a public venue. To assume everyone appreciates “lyrical profanity” is simply wrong.
I would hope that Dr. Craft and the KISD school board would at least address this issue stating that offensive music using profanity NOT be brought in to be played at KISD sporting events.
Then, hopefully, maybe our guests won’t think these selections represent our community as a whole.
Debbie Edwards
Killeen
Seems Debbie is a "Karen". With all the school violence issues happening every day, Debbie has to judge what young people listen to these days. Perhaps her attention would be better focused on life threatening matters like keeping weapons of war out of the hands of kids she is so offened by. If she doesn't like what music is being played, maybe she should refrain from attending these avents
and go to church instead!!!
Definitely agree
